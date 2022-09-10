EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $116,981.74 and approximately $207.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

