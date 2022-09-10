ETHPad 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,692.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $812,196.34 and $3,692.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHPad

ETHPad (ETHPAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

