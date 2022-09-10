Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

