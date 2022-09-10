EUNO Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $932.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,646,336,301 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

