Euronav NV Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Euronav in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. Euronav has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.