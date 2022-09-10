Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

EVLO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

