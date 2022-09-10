Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

EVRI stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.48. Everi has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

