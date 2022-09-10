Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 883,090 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.