Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $45.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,536,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after buying an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.