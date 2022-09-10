Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EIFZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.