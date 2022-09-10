Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$66.00 price objective on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.30.

Shares of EIF opened at C$48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.91. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.43%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

