Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.30.

TSE EIF opened at C$48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 114.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

