Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 1,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.17 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

