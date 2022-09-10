Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $26.17 Average PT from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $282,504. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Expensify in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

