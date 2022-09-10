Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,179.50.
EXPGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Experian Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $31.69 on Monday. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Experian Increases Dividend
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
