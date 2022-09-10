Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of EXAI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. Exscientia has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $30.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

