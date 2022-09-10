Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.