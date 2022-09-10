EYES Protocol Price Up 1.4% This Week (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. EYES Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EYES Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EYES Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EYES Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EYES Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.