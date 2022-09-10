Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million

Factom (FCT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Factom has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $4,023.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom (CRYPTO:FCT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,420,941 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is factom.org. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.
Buying and Selling Factom
