Factom (FCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,172.00

Factom (FCT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Factom has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $4,172.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Factom has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom (FCT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,421,507 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

