FairGame (FAIR) Price Up 1.7% This Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, FairGame has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $710,303.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011230 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FairGame is fair.game.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

