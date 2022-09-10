Fanspel (FAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $374,988.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Fanspel has a market cap of $12,682.04 and approximately $374,988.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fanspel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

Fanspel Coin Profile

FAN is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fanspel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanspel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.