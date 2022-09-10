Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $696.87 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $696.87 million and $206.68 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.