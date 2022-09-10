Farmland Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $89,374.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Profile

Farmland Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Farmland Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Farmland Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

