FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $712.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 712 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 736 ($8.89), with a volume of 38882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($8.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £811.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 913.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 56 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

