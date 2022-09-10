FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $258.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

NYSE FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.71.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

