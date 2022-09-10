Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up about 3.8% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.