Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0959 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.