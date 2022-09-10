FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

