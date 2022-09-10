FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 436,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

