FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $305,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $28.05 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

