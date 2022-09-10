FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,648 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

