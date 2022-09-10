FFT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $187.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.