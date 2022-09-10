FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 79,717 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

