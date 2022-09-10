FFT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

