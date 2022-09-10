Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

