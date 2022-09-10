Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

