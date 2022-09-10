Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,462 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $64,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

