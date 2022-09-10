Filda (FILDA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $280,960.01

Filda (FILDA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Filda has a market capitalization of $280,960.01 and $115,687.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filda coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filda has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Filda Coin Profile

Filda (FILDA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

