FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0473

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,704,471 coins and its circulating supply is 610,573,862 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

