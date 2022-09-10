Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $53,727.20 and $12.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00239154 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.