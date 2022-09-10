Firo Achieves Market Cap of $34.48 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $34.48 million and $19.88 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00014047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.71 or 0.08106568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00180838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00298570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00741556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00613132 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,250 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

