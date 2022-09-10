Firo Achieves Market Cap of $34.48 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $34.48 million and $19.88 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00014047 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.71 or 0.08106568 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00180838 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023736 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00298570 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00741556 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00613132 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.
Firo Coin Profile
Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,250 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.
