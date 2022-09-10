First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

