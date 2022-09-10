First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.10 on Friday. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

