First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 426,233 shares.The stock last traded at $71.54 and had previously closed at $72.09.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $942,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

