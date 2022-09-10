First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 50,411 shares.The stock last traded at $84.22 and had previously closed at $85.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

