First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.62. 258,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 708,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68.

