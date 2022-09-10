FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

