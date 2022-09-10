Fission Uranium’s (FCU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCU opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$579.27 million and a PE ratio of -60.71.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

