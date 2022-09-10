Flamingo (FLM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.53 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00161885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00095205 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

FLM is a PoA coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.